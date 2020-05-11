Fans of ‘Shadowhunters’ have not managed to rescue the series, but they have a commemorative plaque in Central Park – News series

The second half of the third season that will put an end to the series already aha seen the light.

Freeform

The second part of the third season of Shadowhunters just see the light in Freeform, but the return of the series adaptation of the novel series of the same name by Cassandra Clare is inevitably bittersweet for the fans, who know that the 12 episodes are also the final stretch of the series.

The cancellation of Shadowhunters last summer was especially poorly received by fans, who quickly launched the campaign known as #SaveShadowhunters with the goal of convincing to Netflix, responsible for the global broadcast of the series outside of the united States, that could rescue the series. Examples such as Lucifer, which will be fourth season in the platform after the cancellation of Fox, fueled the hopes of many followers, who raised funds and even sent a plane with a banner to the headquarters of the service of ‘streaming’.

However, that Shadowhunters finished in its third season seems inevitable. In fact, Freeform, already confirmed in time, the custom-made two-episodes-extra -for it this second half consists of 12 and not 10 chapters, like the above – which would serve to give the story a proper end to the next may 13, 2019.

The premiere of the final straight Shadowhunters it has been the chosen day, in addition, for the followers of the fantasy series to receive a tribute of the most special. One of the benches in Central Park, one of the parks largest and busiest in the world, will house a plaque dedicated to the fans of the fiction in that you can read a sweet message. Without mention the hashtag #SaveShadowhunters, yes.

A seat for a person, creature, and legend to share love, acceptance and equality. With love, the family ‘Shadowhunters’ and Freeform

The inauguration of the board have attended the protagonists of the series, Katherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia and Harry Shum Jr.

The placement of a memorial plaque in Central Park has been carried out through a programme initiated in the years 80 by the organization, the Central Park Conservancy, which is in charge of the park. The program ‘Adopt a bank’ is intended as a permanent fund for the maintenance and care of the more than 9000 banks, and landscapes of the famous place.