“Extremely Wicked, Schokingly, Evil and Vile” it is an original film from Netflix. It is directed by Joe Berlinguer and starring by Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

The film is inspired by the story of Ted Bundy, one of the serial killers more remembered in the history of the united States.

The film focuses mainly on the perspective of the history of Liz Kendall, his girlfriend of more durable, who refused to believe the crimes of Bundy.

In Spoiler, we’ll leave you some information that you should know before you see “Extremely Wocked, Shockingly, Evil and Vile”.

When does premieres “Extremely Wocked, Shockingly, Evil and Vile” on Netflix?

The film is reestrenará on Netflix Latin america this December 5.

Who directs “Extremely Wocked, Shockingly, Evil and Vile”?

It is directed by Joe Berlinguer.

Who starred in “Extremely Wocked, Shockingly, Evil and Vile”?

Zac Efron puts you in the shoes of Ted Bundy as the protagonist in the film. In addition, part of the cast-Lily Collins, Jim Parsons, Angela Sarafyan, John Malkovich, Haley Joel Osment and Kaya Scodelario.

Where they filmed “Extremely Wocked, Shockingly, Evil and Vile”?

It was filmed in 4 different locations within Kentucky, united States of America: Covington, Fort Thomas, Newport and Highland Heights.

How long is “Extremely Wocked, Shockingly, Evil and Vile”?

The movie has a total duration of 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Official trailer subtitling of “Extremely Wocked, Shockingly, Evil and Vile”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSG36I88-yk





