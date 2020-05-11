Evangeline Lilly wants a group of superheroínas led by Captain Marvel

Evangeline Lilly has always been characterized by not having hairs in the tongue and say what they really think. Already did that with ‘Lost’ and now it is the turn of his new job family: Marvel. The actress is delighted by embodying the role of The Wasp, one of the superheroínas more important in the imagination of The Avengers, and believes that it is time that the world protect only women.

A group for them

In recent years we have seen how Marvel managed to cover one of their biggest holes at the level of characters: the representation total. At the beginning, there were only white men that appeared on the screen (something I pulled from the comics, obviously), but it is on the printed page also had superheroes of any gender, and race virtually. Evangeline Lilly has stressed that it is time to to create a group of superheroínas with his own movie.

The actress of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ has spoken with PopBuzz and has dropped this idea as revolutionary as interesting within the film. There are already more female characters of weight in these productions and it would be the right time to give them a movie. Lilly has indicated that there is bound always to what is told in the comics (in fact, his character does not appear in the comics from Marvel) and that could create something new, that has not been told before. It has also made it clear that who should lead them is the Captain Marvel Brie Larson, as she has a military rank defined.

If we make accounts, Marvel already has powerful female characters that have appeared on the screen. Leaving aside the character of Scarlett Johansson, Marvel Studios has in his credit Captain Marvel, Mantis, Gamora, Okoye, Nébula, The Wasp or Valkyrieand may be many others to come.

Source