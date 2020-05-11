Evangeline Lilly revealed a scene deleted from Ant-Man and The Wasp

Ant-Man and The Wasp I was expecting more scenes between Hope Van Dyne and Scott Lang out of his job as heroes.

As was announced by the actress herself after the Wasp, Evangeline Lilly, who shared an image that reveals a scene deleted from the movie between the two characters.

The photo, taken from two monitors, gives an account of a scene between Hope and Scott, who by the expression of Lang is apparently a discussion.

More about Ant Man and the Wasp

Although the actress has not revealed the context of the scene, their comments under the posting both on Twitter and Instagram indicate that apparently the sequence was not implemented well.

“You created that was the worst scene of the movie for me. Never saw it, I just knew I was failing miserably when I was doing”, wrote Lilly in the comments of the posting on Instagram. “Do you remember? we were reescribiéndola while the were doing because it wasn’t working”.

Before that, it is probably a good thing that the scene has been left out of the movie.

Of all ways this revelation is interesting, because the image could be that initially the film had more scenes aimed to explore the relationship between Ant-Man and Wasp.