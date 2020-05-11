Evangeline Lilly is encouraged to interpret the ending of Lost (and defended!)



Evangeline Lilly didn’t stop talking about the controversial closing of Lost

Rivers of ink were written on





Lost

and its controversial end, that came to tv in may 2010. After 121 episodes that planted dozens of puzzles, the fiction of J. J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof are to be dismissed with a closing that sowed discord, and made it very non-conforming to many of its fans. The years passed and the outcome of the story is still a matter of debate for the stars of that series every time they face the public. And that happened in a talk given by





Evangeline Lilly

the actress, who played Kate,

and some weeks ago he recalled a bad experience linked to the filming of that story.



In a panel presented at the latest edition of the Dragon With in the united States, Lilly failed to touch on the topic and defended to the hilt the way in which

Lost



closed its doors. First decided to review what were, according to her, the attractions of this drama: “You loved our series, because at the end of each week, they were hooked to a mysterious ending. It took you to ask yourself some very difficult questions all the time, while you eat or make something. Many times even tinged with philosophical. Usually questions involving God, religion, reality, and even about what it meant to be human.”





Kate was a heroine key in the television of the beginning of the century

Later, and devoting himself in particular to the closure of the fiction, Lilly said: “To the end of the series you were sitting, holding the breath, thinking

sure now give us an answer



but well, it turns out that so are almost all religions. So if you want an answer to the great mystery of life, go to the Church, consultation with God, buscala yourself. The art is supposed to do is return the ball, and ask you to watch what you’re watching, hear what you’re listening to, what you feel, and then you look in the mirror of your soul and you understand what that means to you”.

With a philosophical interpretation very in tune with the spirit of the series, the actress concluded: “In this way is that there is not a unique interpretation for the end of

Lost



because there are so many end true to the story, as people in this room. Because what you see is the reflection of what is sos, and what you will receive is not the definitive answer, but the question”.