Evangeline Lilly in ‘Ant-Man’ is declared fan of Jason Momoa

Gorgeous Evangeline Lillywho is now more known as The Wasp for his involvement in the Marvel movies, are said mega fan Jason Momoathe actor who plays Aquaman in the movies of DC, and this is something shocking because for many Marvel and DC are rivals to die and some fans really extreme hope that the actors also mark this rivalry.

According to Comic Book, Evangeline confessed in the Fan Expo Canada that is a big fan of Jason Momoa. The way of life of the actor simply for who he is, is something that the actress of The Wasp loves it. She explains that the that Momoa live close to the land and to raise your children the same way is something that she adores.

Although he made no comment about the role of Momoa as Aquaman, many believe that surely approves that he embodies the superhero, more for the relationship is so direct that the actress stresses that you have with nature and how well it fits with the personality of the hero of DC.

Some fans also may recall that last year, Lilly said that she agreed to be part of Ant-Man because Marvel made superheroes cool and not taking things so seriously, and when asked what movies of superheroes themselves were taken seriously, she said the DC.