Evangeline Lilly had bad moments during the recordings of Lost

For Evangeline Lilly, the recordings of the series Lost, they were not at all pleasant and rewarding. In that sense, the actress confessed that during the six years that lasted the filming, he did not feel comfortable with the nudity in which he had to perform.

Unlike their peers who were involved in Lost, Lilly confessed to the media that the word that was with him during many hours of recording was “cornered”, because they felt first of all the production equipment that needed to see her without clothes

“I have to admit that I cried in public and in private, when he had no more options but to go forward with the character”said the actress, who in addition revealed that the third season was the most critical moment when he could not evade a naked almost complete.

The situation was repeated for the fourth season; however, the actress rejected the possibility of running again without clothing so that he had to change the scene. In retrospect, the artist ensured that the Lost allowed him to grow as a human being and mature in some aspects of his personality.

These declarations ensured that the executive producers of the series, J. J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Carlton Cuse and Jack Bender made through a press release to send a public apology.

“Our response to the statements of Evangeline Lilly in the media was put immediately in contact with her to apologize for the experience that has been reported. We have not yet been able to get in contact with her, but we are deeply and sincerely repentant. Never ever no one should feel unsafe in their work.”

Evangeline also recalled that to confront their fears in front of the cameras, he remembered his stories of childhood in which brave men had conquered distant worlds.

In the meantime, the actress also took the time to talk about his performance and indicated that it could have done a better role.