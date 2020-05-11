Evangeline Lilly comments on her favorite scene from Avengers: Infinity War

The actress Evangeline Lilly who plays the Wasp in Marvel Studios commenting on what you liked the most of Avengers: Infinity War.

It was the day of the world premiere, the packed house of the faithful followers of the Marvel movies. The movie begins, there are cheers and applause. Each time a superhero the people are excited. Laugh, suffer, and ultimately enjoy. The actress Evangeline Lilly he was there and tells that scene was the most struck by when he saw Avengers: Infinity War.

ATTENTION SPOILERS. During the final battle in Wakanda. Witch Scarlet (Elizabeth Olsen) was on the floor when Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) he walked up to her, declaring that she was alone. However, she was not alone as Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) appears behind Midnight and the three manage to defeat her.

The actress Evangeline Lilly who plays the Wasp in Marvel Studios, was not in this film but stood up and cheered when she saw this scene.

“When I was watching Avengers: Infinity War, is the moment… By the way, was at the premiere so I was in a cinema full of fans very enthusiastic. There was a moment in which one of the Vengadoras female… I Think it was a Witch, Scarlet, is trapped in a trench, and that horrible woman villain of Thanos I don’t know how it’s called, but she was going to kill her and she said something to the effect of, “now you’re single”. And what happened after that… She is not the only bitch! I’m sorry.”

The blast did not go unnoticed, as he explains Evangeline Lillyhis co-star Paul Rudd Ant-Man and the Wasp also noted his delight to see these heroines female to join.

“And, literally, I got up from my seat and I said, ‘yes, Yes!’ And it was this amazing time with women just support women, and that feeling in my gut. I didn’t want to do it, but I was standing before I knew what was happening, and Paul Rudd is looking at me like “What are you doing?” But that is what I want to see. Women who support women”.

What do you think of this scene? What was also your favorite?