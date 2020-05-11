Evangeline Lilly believes that Captain Marvel should be leading the Avengers female

In the framework of the promotion of Ant-Man and the Wasp in the european market, the actress Evangeline Lilly noted that you are interested in the future of Marvel Studios to include more space to the female characters.

In fact, in conversation with the channel Pop Buzz of Youtube, responsible for giving life to Hope Van Dyne reiterated its interest to see a production centered on a new computer, but only with women superheroicas. Not only that, recognizing that you would like to lead them, there is probably another character for that task.

“Well, it seems to me that it is natural that Captain Marvel is the leading (…) she is the captain and the Captain America leads the other Avengers, so maybe she should lead us. That is what I think“he explained adding that a film of this type would let them do other kinds of things.

For now, a production of that type is only being driven by the actresses of the MCU, but with time perhaps realized. Evil that evil, they had to release 20 movies for just a woman to be the protagonist.