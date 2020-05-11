Evan Rachel Wood talks about her bisexuality in an emotional speech

In these moments there must be few people in Hollywood be so honest and open as Evan Rachel Wood. It is not that talk of his private life to get covers but that it was important to give visibility to minorities and those who are suffering in silence. You just have to see this speech where he speaks about his duty to give visibility to the collective bisexual with your own experience.

"I thought that women were beautiful"he said while collecting the award visibility of Human Rights Campaignthe most important organization for the equality of the LGBT community, this past weekend. Their parents had been educated in racial diversity, cultural and sexual, and had never understood her sexuality as something conflicting. "He also believed that the men were beautiful," she said afterwards.















But the speech of the actress Westworld, the science fiction series from HBO, was not a story without the obstacles, but that he wanted to speak to the duty which he felt as an artist because, when you reach adolescence, your perception of herself had changed. Buried her feelings, let herself be seized by shame, and only understood what that felt like to hear an actress talk about bisexuality.

"But by all those voices that I heard, by the people with which I identified, the movies I saw, music I listened to, for words like "bisexual" and the doors that were opened, I'm still here," he said excited before the applause of the audience. Had overcome your instincts and suicidal and their repression by the visibility and the support that they offered the artists with their works.















You can understand very well, in addition, this recognition by your honesty and courage to talk about their sexuality and a biography complicated. In November, his name appeared in all the media to talk about their sexuality and the bad experiences that I had lived as rape victim.









In an interview for Rolling Stone explained that it had used the character of Dolores in

Westworld

, an android who was a victim of the atrocities of humans, to exorcise many of his demons. But to give the interview considered that it had not been open, and in the social network explained that she had been raped two times. I wanted to highlight this tragic reality and to demonstrate that it can survive an outrage as this.

Well, since everything is out in the open now, figured I would share the confession letter I wrote to @RollingStone in its entirety. #NotOk pic.twitter.com/0FSP1gsE36 — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) 28 novembre 2016









