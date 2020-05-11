Evan Rachel Wood sings the forty to Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck it is on the crest of the wave in the media, although they probably would have liked that his last movements pass more unnoticed. Impossible. We have finally met the woman for the he ended his marriage, the film producer Lindsay Shookus, which is from 2005. In addition, just announced that stops the movie that would have to be rolling already, the ‘Triple Frontier’, to devote himself “to my well-being and family“. Wants to secure his ultimate rehabilitation of alcoholism.

However, the legend of his gaffes resists the passage of time. So much so, that this week Twitter recovered one of his most famous (for being such an idiot) phrases of the 90’s: “The greatest challenge that an actor can face in his career is kiss another actor“said then. Unfortunately for him, the indomitable Evan Rachel Wood read the post and Twitter did not hesitate to answer it.

“Proof that you violate in a scene,” wrote the protagonist of ‘Westworld’. “Do you think that we we like to kiss all the actors that put us ahead? You have to kiss a man doesn’t mean we have to like it automatically. Surely soltaste that comment as if it was something funnybut even the jokes hurt“.

