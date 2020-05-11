Evan Rachel Wood reveals when it will premiere the 2nd season of Westworld

MADRID, 7 Nov. (CulturaOcio) –

The second season of Westworld, whose shooting is already underway, it is one of the films most-anticipated HBO. And has been one of his protagonists, Evan Rachel Wood, who is in charge of revealing the release date of the new chapters, as said the actress, would not arrive until the spring of 2018.

The actress who gives life to Dolores Abernathy in the fiction of HBO, has confirmed on his official Twitter account when it will come to the small screen for the second season of the series. Through a tweet in response to a follower, Wood replied: “Spring 2018”.

Spring 2018 https://t.co/qM5VqCwoPA — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 6, 2017

After the last incident, that we lived in the shoot, which had to be paralyzed due to a medical emergency to one of the main characters, fans of Westworld can now breathe easier. The remake television film titled 1973 directed by Michael Crichton you will return to the small screen next spring.

Along with Wood complete the cast of Westworld Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Thandie Newton (Maeve), James Marsdem (Teddy), Jimmi Simpson (William). The new additions come from the hand of Katja Herbers, Neil Jackson, Jonathan Tucker, Betty Gabriel, and Hiroyuki Sanada.