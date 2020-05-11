Evan Rachel Wood puts the date on the second season of ‘Westworld’

We already knew when he finished the first batch of episodes ‘Westworld’ we would have to wait a long time for that the HBO production back with its second seasongiven the complexity involved in the filming of a series so ambitious. But it seems that the arrival of the troubled theme park is not so far away in the horizon, and is that the actress Evan Rachel World, who plays Dolores, wanted to reply to a follower Twitter when re-emission:

Spring 2018 https://t.co/qM5VqCwoPA — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 6, 2017

There is a very specific, but we can already make us to the idea that we will have you back to ‘Westworld’ in spring of next year. We must also take into account that it is likely that the specific day that they have been changed due to the stoppage of the shooting just a few days ago due to the accident of one of the actors in the cast.

Waiting for an official confirmation on the part of HBO, for now we must settle with the first trailer that was launched last July and which we leave below: