Evan Rachel Wood confesses that she suffered sexual assault

Evan Rachel Wood it has been one of the first to speak of sexual harassment in a more direct manner made public the names of two men who raped her years ago —something we already spoke in 2016 with Rolling Stone magazine.

“Put a ring on it: The engagement rings with the that gave the ‘yes’ the celebs!

“People wonder why there aren’t more women who would say something before and why in many of these cases it happens that one or more women have it and just after the floodgates are open”, reveals Rachel Wood in their video about the dozens of women these days have come out to denounce the behavior of Weinstein . “Don’t feel safe enough. Point. And I am guilty of this because I have not named my attackers”.

Rachel Wood describes the men as” white men very powerful, very rich, very narcissistic. And I have not appointed for any number of reasons. One. I am one person against many powerful people. Two. Money, time and I get traumatize by it. Because they go against the person who assaulted them has its consequences. It is something terrifying by what they spend”.