Evan Rachel Wood, breaks engagement with Zach Villa

Showbiz • 8 Sep 2017 – 06:41 AM

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, and its up to you now fiance, musician Zach Villa, would have put an end to their relationship and, therefore, the marriage commitment that both announced in the past month of January, according to the message that the interpreter shared last Thursday in his Twitter profile, with the occasion of the celebrations for his 30th birthday.

Without dramatismos of any kind, and keeping the tone celebratory of the time, the artist did not hesitate to proclaim to his followers in the virtual sphere as a “single” using the title of one of the simple most popular of the singer Beyoncé.

“Oh, All the single ladies! (All single girls)”, she wrote in her personal space next to a series of fun emoji that reflected his good mood.

As has been published by the digital medium The Blast, the couple would have taken the decision to go separate ways for a month, just when Evan immersed himself fully into the recording of the second season of ‘Westworld’, the series has returned to the first line of the scene televised.

In this way, the artist and the one that could have been her husband closed a chapter of sentimental, which began in 2015, when they met on the stage of a concert of Angels in the that Evan was acting in the capacity of guest star.

Shortly before publicly confirm their romance, Evan -mother of a child of four years, together with his former spouse, the actor Jamie Bell and Zach founded a group of electropop called ‘Rebel and a Basketcase’ that led them to travel throughout the geography of the united States at the time that they were going to consolidate their love story.

A year and a half later, the two lovers were left to photograph the streets of the city wearing paths partnerships which, as they themselves explain shortly after, symbolizing the strength of their bond and his intention -already frustrated – take it to a higher level.