Evan Rachel Wood, and Thandie Newton reflect on the transformative empowerment of the series

MADRID, 13 Mar. (CulturaOcio) –

Thandie Newton and Evan Rachel Wood are the two great protagonists of one of the series badge of HBO. In Westworld play Maeve Millay, and Dolores Abernathy, the two powerful female characters in a great sci-fi adventure, a genre traditionally dominated by men. About their feelings by interpreting these papers were asked in the panel dedicated to the series at the festival SXSW from the past weekend.

“It’s Normal! It felt like something normal“exclaimed Newton, causing a burst of applause among the audience. “Sigourney Weaver in ‘Alien’, that was years ago. And I called my daughter to Ripley because she is a woman that I recognize,” said the actress about the desirability of female roles powerful.

“I just want to interpret the truth, and very often the truth of the characters that I interpret as a woman is that they are powerful, smart and able to do many things”explained Newton. “So I want to leave it in the hands of those responsible for the series to have the generosity, sophistication, and the progress of establishing this platform for women.”

His companion, Evan Rachel Wood, she added that she never felt “confined” or “smaller” in the role of Dolores, who began the first season as a simple android host in the theme park of Westworld, but as it progressed the series acquired awareness and a sense of control over your own life.

“Last season was quite a journey because the life imitated the art of a great way. That is why I love to work with Jon and Lisa,” said Wood about the producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. “Our intentions are correct. We are doing this for a reason, and it became evident the lporqué the past year.”

“I’ve always said that playing this role completely changed my life and transformed me, and it is difficult not to go through the same evolutionary changes to the characters because you’re on the road with them. And you don’t know what happens to them, and you’re not prepared mentally. The existential crisis is very real,” concluded Wood.

Starring other actors as Ed Harris, James Marsden and Jimmi Simpson, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Rodrigo Santoro, or Luke Hemsworth, the second season of the series will be released next April 23 on HBO Spain