Evan Rachel Wood, an actress, a victim of sexual abuse that seeks to make resilient their experience

By Melena Ryzik

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — When Evan Rachel Wood need an injection of confidencereproduces a playlist determined: a compendium of hymns and feminist classics battle-hardened ―“I Will Survive”, “These Boots Are Made for Walking”, Tina Turner, Pat Benatar, a bit of grunge and hip-hop sounded in his house the past month―.



Actress Evan Rachel Wood said she was a “scar of mind” due to the aggression suffered (Ryan Pfluger for The New York Times).

Wood, actress, and music, had just gone through an experience emotionally strenuous: testified before the u.s. Congress, in terms of direct, as a survivor of sexual violence, and then flew to Los Angeles to play songs by David Bowie, his music idol, with his band mates.

“My life is definitely taking directions we had not foreseen,” he said. “But I accept it. At this point I have no choice. It is what I have to do”.

“Everything you want is on the other side of fear”. Evan Rachel Wood

His record is even more remarkable if we consider what overlap, thematically, with the story of Dolores, his character in the HBO series “Westworld”. In this science fiction drama, set in a theme park where visitors can express their fantasies more depraved with robots “hosts” that resemble humans, Pain is a hostess’s innocent and very abused, which slowly awakens to the darkness of what has happened to him and then struggle to escape.

A favorite of the critics when it aired in 2016, “Westworld” was the debut season with the most viewers of any HBO series. The expectations for the new season, which starts on the 22nd of April, are high.

The program, said Wood, “it transformed my life completely”, not because it catapulted his career —although he did— but because to interpret the Pain forced her to deepen in their own struggles. “Your tour reflected much of what I experienced and what was going on,” he said. “It gave Me a strength that I never knew I had”.

For Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the marriage co-creator of “Westworld”, Wood was first an actress too “protein”, as said Nolan in an interview. Wood, 30 years old, has been in front of the camera from childhood, through adolescent volatile in movies such as “Thirteen” to a queen vampire in “True Blood”.

“With the character of Evan, I wanted to explore a heroine with flaws and a history of trauma and sadness, but he could overcome it,” said Joy. “It’s the kind of heroine that I would like to have had a child”.

Wood did not feel heroic when he traveled to Washington to testify before a House judiciary committee in February. “Temblé for days,” he said. He was afraid of being judged for what happened to her. “I couldn’t even believe that I was about to say aloud these words that probably only I’ve told three people.”

Wood was described as a a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assaultand described have been raped twice, about a decade ago, first by an abusive partner, and then by a man in the storeroom of a bar. “To have been abused and raped, previously facilitated by the fact that I come back to rape them, not the other way around,” he said.

He spoke of having suffered from “depression, addiction, agoraphobia, night terrors,” and who tried to commit suicide; finally, she received a diagnosis of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) long term. The attacks left him with “a scar mental that I feel every day,” he said. He offered his testimony in a captivating voice and burst into tears when it ended.

Moved to Nashville, Tennessee, some years ago, looking for a place more quiet to raise her son, now 4 years old, she had with her ex-husband, actor Jamie Bell.

Would he have been able to testify without the program? “I hadn’t even cried at my relationship with my experiences until after you ‘Westworld’,” he said. When he finally gave permission to cry, “it was like that opened the floodgates”, he added. “It felt like an exorcism. It was very painful, but very healing”.

After revealing her ordeal she felt more free, he said, comparing it with the time in which it was declared bisexual in 2011.

Twenty-four hours after testifying, Wood was in Los Angeles to sing in a tribute to the road to David Bowie. She has a tattoo in the form of a beam, the cover of the album “Aladdin Sane” Bowie, and songs like “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” were his compass. “I used to put that song when I was in my lowest moments and I just waited for him to shout, ‘You’re not alone!’ (You’re not alone). And that I kept afloat one more night“.

The actress gave testimony in the U.S. Congress about the sexual assault you suffered.

Between seasons 1 and 2 of “Westworld”, Wood filmed a drama, independent, “Allure”, in which he plays the abusive manipulative of a teenager. It was not fun to interpret, he said, but it was a painful story that she felt needed to be counted. “If you’re going to be famous, for me it has to mean something, or be used for something, otherwise I go crazy,” he said.

It was his hope that “Westworld” to do for others what Dolores did for her: helping them to feel powerful and to be heard. “Everything that you want on the other side of fear, ” he said.

© 2018 The New York Times