Ensure that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are gay

Shawn Mendes and Camilia Hair are one of the couples prettiest of the middle of the show, however there are some rumors that mention that both are gay.

According to the magazine Vanity Fair, a lot of it has been thought that the relationship that both maintain it is only “screen” to be able to sell your music as the love story between them was giving thanks to his collaborations.

A long time passed before Camila accepted his relationship with the interpreter “Ruin” well, in his defence said that he did not like to show much about his personal life.

You may be interested: Camila Cabello could stop at Court after charge of plagiarism

Shawmila as they are known in social networks, is associated more by being together than separate, then their collaboration entitled “Miss,” they managed to hold the attention of the public and the chemistry that emerged between the two was what we fell in love to his followers.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Hair belong to the first generation of artists who entered the social networks when they were still teenagers so in part thanks to it began to be known to grow along with social networks.

Follow us on Google News, click to our star

There are several theories among internet users and several media conmunicación, the first that both are heterosexuaIes and that their relationship is a product of the marketing which has the objective of obtaining more money thanks to their collaborations and news despatched by them.

The second one of the two is really in love with and the other is leaving to take in order to have more fame, the third that Shawn Mendes is gay and uses his relationship as a cover only.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more Show News!

A fourth theory that will leave you with your mouth open is that they are both gay and they both want to cover the sun with a finger, more fame and to give taste to his followers to know that they both have a relationship, to add content to this theory on the social networks of both is very few photographs of them together and there are only a few of when they appear in public and even saw Camilla kissing a woman.

Read also: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes star in scene of love in Toronto