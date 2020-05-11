Elle Fanning shows his best dancing with Dakota

Dakota Fanning met 26 years ago this Sunday, February 23, and her sister Elle was the first to congratulate you and in a very special way.

The actress, who is the younger sister, I take advantage of their social networks to show the world how he was having fun with Dakora in childhood.

“Yes. I just had to do it. Happy birthday @dakotafanning I love you”, was the message that he shared Elle in a video showing a special dance, where Dakota increase your buttocks and Elle’s breasts, by way of joke.

Actress Dakota Fanning, he replied the message to his sister: “Remember that this was yesterday! I love you.”

In addition to being sisters with more style, are more tender that the film industry knows it and take every moment to show the great affection that you have.

Share the profession

Of sisters, real life sisters to the big screen, Elle and Dakota Fanning will be the protagonists of a film adaptation of the novel The Nightingale that is being prepared by the director and actress Mélanie Laurent.