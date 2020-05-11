Eiza Gonzalez, Emma Roberts and Milla Jovovich released the trailer of his next film

As most of us know, Eiza Gonzalez left our country to try their luck in Hollywood and since it is minute one has made it clear that the impossible does not exist.

Gossip Girl will be back, repeat: Gossip Girl will be back!

After protagnizar a series side by side Wilmer Valderramamake investments in films and star in some romance as their relationship with Josh Duhamelthe mexican is about to have a brand new two huge projects and we could not be more proud about it.

First will be the expected a spin off the Fast and Furious and the second the unexpected movie Paradise Hills where he will share credits with Milla Jovovich and Emma Roberts.

The mexican construed to Amarna, a ‘girl good’ that resides in a prestigious and elegant boarding school where you will learn kinds of language, manners, dress, posture, etiquette, among many others and will be friend of Uma, character Emma Roberts it will give him life. Throughout the story, the friends realize that not everything is what it seems and you will discover a huge secret that hides the internship.

The series of Luis Miguel will be back and we can’t wait for more

Did you like it? All we can say for now is that it seems a kind of game in Alice in the Country of the Wonders and we are super in waiting for the arrival of this story, which will come to cinemas on 1 November.