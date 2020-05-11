Ed Sheeran and Zoey Deutch enjoy their love in the snow ‘Perfect’

Perfect is the new single taken from Divided, the last work of Ed Sheeran, and already has a video clip. Directed by Jason Koeing, also responsible for video of Shape Of You, in Perfect Ed Sheeran stars a beautiful love story with the actress Zoey Deutch (Vampire Academy, Everyboy Wants Some!!).

Filmed in the snow and on the slopes of Hintertux (Austria), these two childhood friends are reunited years later and begin a beautiful romance between snow-capped mountains, kittens and anything else adorable that you could think of.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Vv-BfVoq4g(/embed)

On the other hand, Ed Sheeran has already reprogrammed all the concerts had to be postponed at the breaking of an arm in a bicycle accident.