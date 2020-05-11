Double for Milla Jovovich gets lawsuit after losing arm during filming of ‘Resident Evil’

After that in September of 2015 Olivia Jackson, double Milla Jovovich in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, lost his arm in the filming of the movie, this afternoon announced that it has filed a demand against the producer of the tape.

This was confirmed through an interview, in which he revealed how he lost his arm during the recording of the film, four years ago, and explained that the demand also spread to the company of double action that the hired as well as to the south african organization Road Accident Fund.

According to the actress, a native of south Africa, and double Milla Jovovichthe demand was for almost 3 million dollars by the responsibility that had each of the three organizations in the accident on a motorcycle, which he detailed during the interview.

“There was a Mercedes SUV with a crane on the side and a camera at the end of the same, that moves. I had to drive into the vehicle of the camera. I was looking in the opposite direction with the camera starting on the floor, I was supposed to get up and pass over me, but simply not raised”, he explained Olivia, 35 years of age, in an interview with Daily Mail.

Jackson explained that this technical failure of not picking up the camera at the exact moment caused that crash against the arm of the crane holding, which had a perforated lung, brachial artery cut, fractures and injuries in their left arm.

Finally, the actress that participated in movies such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars he added that the amputation of his arm he arrived three months after being in a coma for two weeks.