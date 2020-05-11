Does it not support? Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes fight for this strange reason

United States.- The famous singer, Camila Hair, seems to be at odds with his current partner, Shawn Mendesbecause this start a strange fight with her to see who it was that best cooked the breakfast during your isolation together by Covid-19.

Hair recorded to Mendes while this was preparing sausages for breakfast, to what she questioned as she was going to receive a response presumed the singer who said that he did better than her.

Camila in disagreement with your partner pointed out that I did not know that he spoke well, obviously it was a recipe from a new cooking site, quemados.com, what caused the laughter of his millions of fans again show their fun sense of humor.

Source: Hi