Does Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes ended up dating?

Rumors about a supposed rift between the singer Camila Hair and the musician Shawn Mendes fhey were denied thanks to a couple of photos of the 23rd birthday of the performer.

Through social networks, Hair, shared stories during their festival, where Mendes he was only at the meeting, that sparked speculation on the part of his followers.

"Emm, can someone tell me if Camila and Shawn ended up?, not they were seen together at the party neither have been updated. That someone explain to me, please!", said a fan.











After rumors leaked pictures of the couple while they cut the birthday cakewhat were handed out and the guests sang Happy birthday, which contradicts the speculation.

Fans expressed your support for the couple and enthusiasm knowing that continue to states. “You see, Shawn and Camila has not completed, here you see them together,” wrote a fan.

Meanwhile, Hair, 23 years old, found in preparations of in a concert series that will offer shortly in the united States, Mexico, Canada, and Europe, as part of the tour The Romance Tour.

