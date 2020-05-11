Do you already saw it? The creator of Deadpool spoke on ‘The New Mutants’

One of the films that it seems that the target does not want you to use is ‘The New Mutants’, a feature film that has gone through many delays since the 2018 and that some fans have doubted its premiere. Now, the creator of Deadpool, Rob Liefeld spoke about ‘The New Mutants’ and what is what people can expect from the film.

‘The New Mutants’ is a film of the genre of superheroes very different to what has been seen above, since it is a new concept. To propose a feature film that is located in the world of the X-Men, but you will have many aspects of horrortherefore it is expected that the day you can finally see the light, that has a unique potential.

Recently in an interview for the portal Inversethe creator of Deadpool, Rob Liefeld, spoke on ‘The New Mutants’ and how is that the film has a great potential to become a success, and despite the fact that he mentioned that when he was the screen test 3 years ago not able to attend, but said several of his friends if they could go, and it mentioned that the film was worth it.

“That movie ‘The New Mutants’ was filmed before ‘Deadpool 2’. The next week is two years since he left ‘Deadpool 2’. Before they filmed ‘The New Mutants’, and I don’t know what the fuck happened, amigo. Is now on Amazon for pre-order? Only dénosla. Here is the truth: my friends saw a screen test, and I could not attend that day. Would I have been able to sneak in. They loved it. This is what I know: all my friends who saw ‘The New Mutants’ in December of 2017, they loved it”said Rob Liefeld.

What is referred to Liefeld with Amazon, is that, recently a list of the movie streaming service made all believing that ‘The New Mutants’ would be launched on the platformbut later it was clarified that the listing was a mistake, and the film is still scheduled for a release in all the cinemas.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_vJhUAOFpI(/embed)

The film has already undergone four delays from its original release date, and by the time ‘The New Mutants’, does not have a release date, but no fan has lost faith that very soon in the course of this year all will be able to enjoy the movie.