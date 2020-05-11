do iCarly? Look how it looks like now Miranda Cosgrove

The child star favorite Nickelodeon for many years it was Miranda Cosgrove who was the protagonist of the program ICarly, which was three teenagers that were doing a program on the internet and became famous. This program was so famous because of that came to light at the time of the influencers and youtubers.

Miranda was chosen as the protagonist after his excellent performance on the series Drake and Josh where it was the secondary role of the evil younger sister of the protagonists who lived to make jokes cruel to his brothers and obviously the adults don’t believe by your sweet face of angel.

It was as well as Nickelodeon chose her for a leading role and came to iCarly however in this show the young man that stood out was Jennette Mccurdy who subsequently gave him a protagonist, but now in the series “Sam and Cat”, where he shared the forum with the famous pop star Ariana Grande, who played the role of “Cat Valentine”.

Both protagonists of this series came out of shows past, in the case of Sam of ICarly and Cat from Victorious. It is worth mentioning that this show did not do well and was cancelled quickly, but it was what catapulted him to Ariana to stardom, becoming one of the best singers of the moment in the scene pop.

So it looks now Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette Mccurdy, Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice are four young actresses who marked an entire generation on Nickelodeon with their amazing teen programs that, to date, it will revive in streaming platforms and even on YouTube.

All of these stars have followed her life with different paths, however there is no doubt that her beauty and talent still placing in the social networks as influencers and role model of thousands of young people.