Death Stranding is a game only for good and for bad

But perhaps that’s not enough to try to complete the rest of the secondary missions of the game, as in most of the cases the lack of context or even of human contact to avoid that as a player you have empathy for all the characters that you know in Death Stranding. In addition to that beyond that to deliver a package from one center to another, to open new items for print there’s not much more reward.

The combat in the game is scarce but attractive. For a moment, Sam will face to enemies (gang members by the end of the world) with which you will be able to fight fist clean, throwing packages or eventually with weapons. These moments are certainly some of the most entertaining you can find the player throughout their journey.

The other type of combat is against the BT, those ghosts strange that you have to use your premature baby to detect their presence and avoid them or at the time to combat them. Are sequences that are not boring, but in the middle of a delivery can become more of a challenge in it a nuisance to complete a mission.

Game online good wave

Death Stranding has an online component, but unlike other games in which you connect to the internet to fight or join your friends to advance, in this universe, the connectivity is much more social.

Here you will never find another player, at least not in the way “physical”, but you’ll see their messages, or some of the elements such as ladders, ropes, bridges, or cars that they used or built in order to advance in your game.

This item, is the factor most novel and interesting of Death Stranding. An on-line game in which online collaboration is seeking to be more human, because on many occasions those items or objects that you are pulling in or leaving in the world are not necessarily for you to move forward, but for the next player to pass by that area has a way more simple or a delivery less complicated. And what’s more interesting is that this aid is 100% optional, depends on the empathy of each one of us as players if we decided to help complete strangers or even want to make life more difficult. At times it seems that the item in line is a great experiment by Hideo Kojima to see how willing is the humanity in a time of crisis.