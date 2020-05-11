Dakota Fanning and her dress from the SAG Awards to 2020 in the who steals the throne of style to Elle Fanning

One of the lessons of style that has given us Dakota Fanning with her outfit at the SAG Awards 2020 is that the best way to mark your figure and define your silhouette is with a sexy cut-out that falls in this area and show a bit of skin above the abdomen, this way you will look sexy and feminine, without falling into excesses.

Do you have a little bust? Then this dress Fanning will also be very flattering for youbecause the necklines and triangular in cut ‘V’ help to simulate more volume in this area of the chest.

The jewelry of Dakota Fanning in the SAG 2020

This girl it struck with its accessories in the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards and consisted of two diamond rings and earrings long, with details in the form of drop, designed by Fred Leighton.

Dakota Fanning reminds us that, sometimes, less is more if you want to shine with your jewelry and dress at the same time, this does not take away prominence to any of them.

The beauty look of Dakota Fanning at the awards SAG 2020

It’s another aspect in which the sister of Elle Fanning guessed right! Your hair and makeup highlighted her beauty, the natural and consisted in carrying their hair long wavy, her cheekbones definifos with a blush of peach color, her lips with a light touch of lipgloss and their eyes highlighted with a color of shadow that made it match perfect with your cheeks.