Criticism of ‘The night of the nerds’: inseparable Friends

Olivia Wilde debuts with a comedy teen refreshing and very feminine.

Olivia Wilderecognized for playing Dr. Remy Hadley in the popular series Dr. Houseafter experimenting with three short takes the helm of his first feature film, a comedy of adolescents smart and funny: The night of the nerds (Booksmart is its original name); that he has executive produced, among others, of someone who knows of humor, Will Ferrell.

The plot follows Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein), two friends who are about to graduate, with the distinction that they have spent their entire high school experience studying sun and shade in order to attend the best university, obviating the typical festivities of this time of life in particular. The world of Molly turned around when he discovers that his classmates also attend very good universities, without having lost any of the fun.

Therefore urges Amy to break the rules on the last day of school. The purpose is to throw everything overboard and have fun like never before in a crazy party. So that will tour various festivals until arriving at the desired location, which in the beginning do not know the address. Both are embarking on a road movie initiation into themes of meetings and control: tested drugs, alcohol, have approaches intimate, but above all you will meet companions of those girls lists had certain prejudices.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qVmiQckZpM(/embed)

Away from the common places of cinema teen, the filmmaker manages to structure their characters (great chemistry between Dever and Fekdstein) through dialogues ready and gags funny. Here, there is no popular or losers, beyond the differences, they all coexist together and respect each other, as well as assume their sexuality in a free and natural. As it should be, the emphasis is placed on the people and the bonds that are created.

The story explores the tones of comedy and the drama. It’s not all chaos, there are feelings involved and also certain grudges saved that will not take long to come to light in the form of a reproach… but finally, love is stronger. While the story has some twists narrative sudden, there are moments that the spree was lengthened, and then suddenly gets quite serious, the spontaneity and humor that is absurd to succeed.

Or, there are situations of comedy cool type of advertising, and soon we are faced with a scenario emotionally serious. This resource leaves little room for silences and dramatic, for the remainder impact. Beyond spinning fine, Wilde shows character, confidence, and a very good hand for the staging, even dares to insert a sequence in stop motion great. The ideas and intentions are noble, without a doubt a producer to take into account.

(Cover photo: Annapurna Pictures)