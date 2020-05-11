Confirms the villains of The New Mutants and one of the duels most remembered by fans of the comic

While some will pull the hairs and seeing how your film runs out in theaters, for the moment, waiting for that pass all the crisis of the coronavirus, the children of the new mutants look at them with indifference, for they know very well what it is to shoot a movie that has become trapped in the limbo between the production and the cinemas.

It seemed that after years of post-production with various reshoots and productions, The new mutants they were going to finally arrive to the cinema with the first version of the director, Josh Boone, the last 12 of march, but then came the crisis of the coronavirus and the film of the young X-Men it has been returned to be without arrival date to the cinema, and with many rumors that say that surely it debuts directly in streaming through Hulu, the platform of Disney content more adult.

But The New mutants don’t know when and how you’re going to reach out to the public, does not mean that we don’t have new news of this movie since it premiered its first trailer was made with a horde of fans who hoped to see something different in the saga mutant film. For example, thanks to the magazine Cinefex and Twitter account, New Mutants Update, we know the look that you are going to have two of the villains of the tape.



On the one hand, those who belong to the Right Organitationthat , just like in the comics also wear masks of the Smiley Men quite terrifying and that, we suppose, that like in the comics will also be against the mutants.

On the other hand we have the image of the Demon Bear facing off against Magik in Limbo, the dimension of Hell connected with the character of Anya Taylor-Joy that, like in the comics, subject to force the Sword of the soul-forged with a piece of his own soul, and that in the comics will help end the demonic being.

Illyana fights the Demon Bear in LIMBO! 😈🗡 #NewMutants pic.twitter.com/kZvXcR4wT8 — New Mutants Updates (@NewMutantsUp) May 2, 2020

Disney still has not commented about his future plans with The New Mutants.