Clarify rumors of romance between Lily Collins and Noah Centineo

This is what is really going on between Lily Collins and Noah Centineo…

Since they began to work together in the video Save Me Tonight DJ Arty, Lily and Noah have been the protagonists of rumors of romance between their followers, because in addition have left messages super flirty on Instagram and were inseparable during the party the after party of the Oscars Vanity Fair. But what is really going on between these good looking actors?

According to People magazine, there is nothing more that a cute friendship between Lily and Noah, and zero romantic interest: “Lily and Noah share the same manager. Noah only spoke to Lily in the music video of DJ Russian Arty, a video that he co-starred, that’s all“.

View this post on Instagram More BTS with this crew in my bio… A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Feb 22, 2019 at 12:17pm PST

It is a shame that the rumors of romance between Lily and Noah to be false, it is obvious that there is a great chemistry between them, maybe in the future, it might be a nice relationship between them, how would you like that Lily and Noah were boyfriends?

Via: Seventeenmx