Christina Aguilera poses on Instagram boldly bare

The famous singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera raging in Instagram through a new picture of her in which she appears naked. “Come with me” and “Beatiful” are some of the praises that their fans write.

Christina Aguilera, aside from having a great voice, undoubtedly possesses a unique beauty that has made it be considered one of the artists most beautiful in the international show.

Genius Trapped”, “False Hopes”, “Come with Me”, “Dirty” and “Lady Marmalade” are some of the other comments, which followers of Christina you write on Instagram, after seeing your sexy image.

In the picture that Aguilera put on Instagram and where it looks in very little clothing, appears only covered by a loose-fitting gown to prevent Instagram the punishment for violating the censorship.

Aguilera, 39 years of age and 20 artistic career, lives one of the best moments in your life, well, besides that it does not give concerts in different countries, it impacts your beauty and personality in social networks.









And is a woman achiever and done professionally, because besides singing and composing she is also an actress, model, fashion designer, producer, and businesswoman.

Christina Maria Aguilera is the full name of the artist and according to the information in Wikipedia, he was born in Staten Island, New York, 18 December 1980.

Aguilera began acting and singing since she was a child, through roles in stage productions and television shows in which include Star Search and the show of Disney Channel, Mickey Mouse Club.