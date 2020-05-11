Christina Aguilera is another diva who falls completely surrendered to Rosalia

Rosalia still hitting strong in the united States and with a firm step is carving out an international career soon could be rewarded with one (or more) Grammys. The Catalan is acting in Los Angeles, as part of the poster of a festival, and among the attendees, we have been able to see another familiar face: Christina Aguilera. The diva showed how well that is what happened to the beat of the great songs of Rosalia who never stopped dancing.

The singer Rosalia along with Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles

The youngest of the Kardashian danced the songs of the Catalan and encouraged her from the VIP area, demonstrating that not only are child-friendly on the personal level, but it is also a great admirer of your artwork on the stage.

Well, Kylie Jenner has not been the only famous that is has ceased to see (and record) dancing to the rhythm of the songs of Rosalia. The very Christina Aguilera, one of the great voices of pop music of recent times, he did it also.

Christina Aguilera in the concert of Rosalia

Christina Aguilera was jan a VIP surrounded by a group of friends to celebrate the birthday of one of the girls from his crew. Gave and ate cake with the background music, although when he left Rosalie to scene the thing changed.

Christina Aguilera he devoted all his attention to the young woman in Sant Esteve Sesrovires who, as always, pulled out all of its power to interpret the songs that have been raised to world fame.









Christina Aguilera in the concert of Rosalia

Christina Aguilera climbed a few stories on Instagram recorded the scenario and quoting Rosalia in the social network along with a heart. However, the best of all the content on networks is the video in which the artist american dances and sings to the tune of With Height

. Another diva that falls surrendered at the feet of Rosalia.











