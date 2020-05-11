Christina Aguilera hits the networks with this photo

(CRHoy.com).- The american singer Christina Aguilera shocked fans on their social networks with a picture where you are only using a bag of black leather.

The singer wrote “There is strength in being vulnerable …” and up to the time the image reaches more than 200 thousand I like.

The artist was surprised recently at the concert of Rosalía, in Los Angeles, where he was seen with a group of friends in the call area “VIP”.

Aguilera, call one of the “Princesses of Pop”, he also called the attention of his followers and the press a few days ago when he posted a photo with his ex-esposor, Jordan Bratman.

In the image appears with the child Max Liron Bratman in celebration of the birthday of your small of 12 years.