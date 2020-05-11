Christina Aguilera and her ex-husband come back together

The singer Christina Aguilera has sparked rumors on social networks after he published a photo with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

In the description of the image, the artist wrote: “We will make the blended family work. It is a beautiful thing”. Appears next to his ex-partner and the child of both, Max Liron Bratmanin the midst of the celebration of the birthday of your small of 12 years.

In 2010, Christina and Jordan have publicly announced their separationwhen his firstborn was 2 years old just.

The singer of “Genie in a Bottle” she met her first husband when she was 21 years old and immediately became great friends. In 2005 they married, but gradually grew further apart until the relationship didn’t last more.

During a period of one year, lived together for the wellbeing of his son”, as announced by the actress in a statement.

Happy birthday Max! 🎈🙌 Love you so much. You have the biggest heart, caring nature, & a special way of lighting up any room. I love being your mom! Thanks for constantly teaching ME new things in life & about myself. I can’t wait to experience all the adventures ahead for you. pic.twitter.com/XQX7KRE3kd — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) January 12, 2020

However, in 2011, when Christina had met her second husband, Bratman left the house they shared.

In February 2014, the composer reported in his Twitter account its commitment with Matthew Rutler with whom he remains married today. The couple took in that year to his daughter Summer Rain Rutler.

Fans applauded the good relationship of Christina Aguilera and her ex

Apparently, the singer and her ex-husband, maintain a healthy relationship and good communication. So what left to see in the photo shared on Tuesday January 14, in his account Instagram.

Many of her fans were surprised to see Jordan next to Christina and Max and they applauded the good union reflect that.

