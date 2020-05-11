Children of actors: once Upon a time… the nepotism of Hollywood | People and Celebrity

“I am a product of nepotism in Hollywood. When two celebrities mate, this is the result”. Carrie Fisher, daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, never feared in joke with the genetic reasons for it, and not the other, had achieved a position on the first flat of the mecca of cinema, and the ordeal that it was. There never hid, so that even Quentin Tarantino takes advantage of these clans film in his last love song to the industry. In the shadow of the first encounter between two of the biggest stars in decades, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the cast of Once upon a time in… Hollywood brings together four of the daughters of those who were stars when he began: Maya Hawke (Uma Thurman), Margaret Qualley (Andie MacDowell), Rumer Willis (Demi Moore) and Harley Quinn Smith (Kevin Smith).

Nor is it a coincidence that the director position to two of the members of this new generation in the shadow of one of the sects closest to the factory of stars of Los Angeles. So, Hawke, daughter of 21 years of the muse tarantiniana Uma Thurman, has become the appointment in acólita killer Charles Manson. But, even though there are only to look at it to guess your relationship, the revelation of Stranger Things 3 had to go through a hearing power to achieve the role. It helped to be logged, so yes, Ethan Hawke, actor, screenwriter, director, and his father. Sect dummy is also part Harley Quinn Smith, 20 years old, and whose curious name of villain comic DC receives thanks to the fanaticism for the superheroes of his father, the director Kevin Smith, who leads recruiting since he was two years old. Interestingly wanders now for a tape to be headed by Margot Robbie, artist, real of the honored Harley Quinn, and that in Once upon a time the incarnation of Sharon Tate, murdered by the sect of Manson.

Already are women Tarantino also Margaret Qualley, who was nominated for an Emmy for Fosse/Verdon, the protagonist of the cult series The Leftovers and heir of the eyes of their mother, Andie MacDowell; and Rumer Willis, one of the three daughters of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. The largest of the protagonist of Pulp Fiction it is the more veteran of the group, with 30 years, and even as he reinvents his career as a contestant of The Masked Singer, talent show where she sang, disguised as a pompous lion without the viewer even knowing who hid the mask. The goal: that no one will judge by their first name. Sometimes nepotism is a hassle. Qualley, 24, was sincere in an interview in the magazine Paper: “Sometimes I think that I do not deserve this life. Although I like to believe that hard work will help, I am aware that I received opportunities from small that I would not otherwise.”

That’s not to say that Tarantino is forget the veterans. Or a lot less. The director pays tribute in its ninth tape to the actors of classic television and the production of action raised with little money. Burt Reynolds, one of the greatest exponents of the time, he died shortly before the filming of a role, but Tarantino was able to work with the teen idol of The feeling of living Luke Perry before his death in march. For the filmmaker are actors that Hollywood looks over his shoulder and that he idolized: “it was Not so different to those of the seventy who homenajeo. (…) Some worked in movies or television were famous names worthy special guests in a chapter. Interpreted the characters are very interesting, better than I ever did in cinema, and its chapters are repeated constantly,” explained Tarantino to Deadline.

Rumer Willis in 'The Masked Singer'.

The film has a cast of eclectic formed by Nicholas Hammond (child in Smiles and tears and Spiderman television in the seventies), Dakota Fanning (whose sister, Elle Fanning, has been surpassed in popularity) and Austin Butler, Elvis was in the biography directed Baz Luhrman (Moulin Rouge). The king of rock, by the way, keeps his race in Hollywood: his grand-daughter Riley Keough appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road or The Girlfriend experience. At this crossroads generation appears, Kurt Russell, in his third collaboration with Tarantino, and with a lineage of its own. Not only his stepdaughter, Kate Hudson, was the star of the romantic comedy, but the son he shares with Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell, is a face to keep in mind, with series on AMC and several film roles in the project. Visible promise is also John David Washington, son of Denzel and the protagonist of the next Christopher Nolan after surprising in Infiltrates in the KKKlan.

Some would argue that the replacement of Burt Reynolds in the film, Bruce Dern (another in his third tarantino) has come to be overcome by the career of his daughter, the ubiquitous Laura Dern, muse of David Lynch, which these days shines in the series Big Little Lies next to, for example, Zoey Kravitz, daughter of singer and actress Lisa Bonet. Because many children of celebrities take refuge in television of that shadow. There the viewers do not know the relationship.

Jack Quaid, son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, starred in the macabre series on superheroes The BoysSam Levinson (son of director Barry Levinson has created Euphoriathe revelation teenager of the season, and Billie Lourd, which dazzles with a crazy teenager in the film Superempollonashas played four characters in American Horror Story. Iven has achieved a niche as a rebel in the universe Star Wars. A lesson learned from his mother, Carrie Fisher, and her godmother, Meryl Streep, who placed her three daughters. Thus, the nepotism that parodied Leia continues on its course. Hollywood knows that for every Tori Spelling there will be a Sofia Coppola.