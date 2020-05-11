Castlevania confirms its fourth season with Netflix

The series of Castlevania, issued through Netflixhas had a great reception by the public gamer, since it manages to perfection the original source.

The third season was praised by delve deeper into the figures Trevor Belmont, Sypha and Alucardbut as with every end, left us wanting more.

Although it was evident that this would happen, Netflix confirmed that they are already working on a fourth part, and did so in a very inventive way.

The news was released through the account NXwhich is part of Netflix, but did not do so in a conventional way.

In the first place, and they put a chest saying that Sir Mirror he had news about Castlevaniabut to get them, the fans had to react with an Emoji of applause.

Minutes after postearon a video where the announcement is

made official.

As you can see, the message says the season four

is on the way, but were not offered many details about it.

It seems that Powerhouse is still working on this series, so the release date still remains a secret.

The trio has a lot to show still.

There are many doubts that remain pending for this new season, and perhaps the biggest is whether Trevor, Sypha and Alucard you will get back together, because there are threats that are still lurking in the darkness.

With Isaac rising up as the new villain supreme of the story, surely many things are left to show, as before to catch him will have to deal with Carmilla and their sisters.

The only thing we can do at the moment is to wait, to trust that Warren Ellis keep the pace we have shown so far. And we are confident that it will.

Castlevania already has three full seasons, which are available to subscribers of Netflix.

