Cast of ‘High School Musical’ together and dance ‘We’re All in This Together’

United States.- As show of unity and support during the quarantine by the coronavirusseveral of the protagonists of High School Musicalas Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdalehave united in a virtual way to dance the iconic theme of the film, We”re All in This Together.

Recently the fans of the famous Disney movie, they have gone mad to see several of his protagonists, using their accounts of TikTok to dance and sing to the rhythm of We”re All in This Together (We are all in this together), as a show of solidarity to the public during the isolation by the dreaded virus in China.

The start of this viral time has been the well-known actress, Ashley Tisdale, who was the “Sharpay Evans” the villain of the story, after which several more joined as Vanessa (“Gabriella) and Bart Johnson (“Jack Bolton”, father of “Troy”).

The reaction of the fans did not wait, and they were very excited about this union, though many complained because Vanessa was just sitting drinking wine and not dancing.

Disney should support the quarantine going on a marathon of zack and cody, hannah montana and wizards of waverly place — Mey (@EmiliaMontes1) March 19, 2020

