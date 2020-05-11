Carmen Electra: “they knocked on the door, it was Michael Jordan, so I hid behind the couch.”

The new chapters of The Last Dance have to Dennis Rodman in the center of the target. We remember the life of former of the Pistons and the Bulls in the nineties and his relationship with Michael Jordan and the rest of his teammates.

Described, as it could not be otherwise, your getaway to Vegas with Carmen Electra and the ride to your hotel from Michael Jordan to seek him. The statements of Electra about what happened do not have waste:

“Someone knocked on the door, it was Michael Jordan, so I hid just behind the couch.”