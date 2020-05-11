Carmen Electra talks about her tortured relationship with Dennis Rodman

Federal District— Carmen Electra, one of the women most desired in the united States in the decade of the 90’s, has revealed some of the details of his relationship with Dennis Rodman.

In a television interview, the actress who rose to fame with ‘baywatch’, she explained that the basket player helped her a lot in a difficult moment of his life.

In accordance with ‘The Rose Ball’, after the death of his mother by a highly aggressive cancer, Carmen began his relationship with the former player.

“He made me laugh a lot, it was very fun. Was the soul of the party and people didn’t understand why he loved it so much,” she explained.

In addition it pointed out that it was a “very bad boy” and just for that, they had a relationship very passionate.

“Our relationship was very passionate. When it was good, it was amazing, but when it was bad, it was the worst,” he added.

Currently, the singer has managed to maintain her statuesque figure despite having surpassed the age of 40 and several ruptures loving.