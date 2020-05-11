Carmen Electra poses for magazine of the knights





The model and actress of 41 years, Carmen Electra, posed for the magazine of the knights FHM.

Carmen it is the woman of greater age in appear in the publication but its sensuality and recognition in the world of the show, well they are worth it.

The former star of Baywatch decorate the pages of the may issue, for the version in the united States.

Carmen Electra she stated to the publication that it feels just as sexy as when she was 21 years old, “Definitely we get more sexy with age”.

This is not the first time that the model shows his body, to Playboy it has done so at least three times.

