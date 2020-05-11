Carmen Electra is a fan of Thalia

[email protected]

In his visit to Mexico, Carmen Electra proved that, at age 43, still rising sighs, and, although he pointed out not knowing much of the city of Mexico, confessed to admiring the work of the actress Thalía, whom he discovered through soap operas.

“This is the second time I come to Mexico city, although I think I should come more often. I know Thalia by soap operas and I love it,” said the american.

The actress explained that she met the work of the mexican through the television, when he came to Los Angeles and lived in a house with cuban, who viewed the telenovela of Thalia.

To your step the red carpet of the celebration of the Star brand Hair Extensions, the evening of Wednesday, Electra said that although until now you have never been suggested starring in a telenovela, reach any proposal could accept it.

However, he stated that before that happens he would have to learn Spanish, a language that today you do not master.

The parade through the carpet, Carmen, who ported a tight black dress that showed off her curvaceous body and 1.59 centimeters in height, refused to go to participate in the movie Baywatch, based on the popular series of the same name in which he participated in the decade of the 90’s.

“I have not received any call, I have heard that they want to do, but to me I have not been told anything, I encamtaría participate, even if it is doing a small cameo,” he said.

After the sale of his home in Los Angeles, the blonde ojiazul explained that, for the moment, is in a temporary residence, while it finds a place in which to live.

His former property was sold because it was no longer a comfortable place for her, even if it meant a monetary loss, since he received an amount lower than that at which he bought it.

“I had to sell it because it was a place in which I felt comfortable and happy. It was a place where I was for more than seven years, and every wall save memories, but could no longer be there, that’s why I took that decision,” he added.

Electra thanked be considered a sex symbol but he said that his secret to looking good is to be happy.

“You can be the most beautiful person in the world but, if you’re unhappy, if you’re sad or full of many sorrows, you won’t feel nice,” he said.

Electra, whose measures are 91-58-89 said not to be against of women to get plastic surgery. “I think that everyone is free to be operated, if it makes you feel good, only that, if you are going to do it, they should go with the best specialists,” he said.