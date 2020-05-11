Carmen Electra and olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, are something more than friends? | News

She was his platonic love in the childhood and, therefore, has always had a special place in his heart. That’s why, when the olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte coincided with Carmen Electra on Tuesday night, among them emerged more than sparks. At least that is what claimed by some witnesses who were with them at the Bootsy Bellows in Hollywood, where the couple was the most loving and full of kisses, caresses and hugs. “They knew that I was watching around the world, but they never stopped kissing. The two are unmarried and spent a great day,” said a source to the portal E! Online. In fact, the couple did not lose the opportunity to share this evening so special with their followers of the social networks. “With the beautiful @carmenelectra. My platonic love of the childhood. We finally find us! #jeah,” wrote Lochte along with this snapshot in your profile. What will be the new couple of the moment?