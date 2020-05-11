Carmen Electra and Lucero among the best-dressed – eju.tv

Latin Grammy awards 2013: Carmen Electra and Star among the best dressed . (Photo: Getty Images)

Elegant and very sensual Lucero gets used a provocative design fabric in color red and skin. Then a design in black and lastly a set. (Photo: Getty Images)

Genesis Rodriguez wore a white dress with openings in the waist. (Photo: Getty Images)

Carmen Electra was a bomb sensual in this edition of the awards latino, with a black suit, long, and very provocative. (Photo: Getty Images)

Laura Mayolo used a 2-piece suit with a bodice cut strapless, Peplump, a belt that marks the waist and a full skirt with lots of shine. (Photo: Getty Images)

Aida Yespica gave a great lesson of style on the carpet with a blue suit a king. A design mermaid with a deep neckline central that mark your waist. (Photo: Getty Images)

Roselyn Sanchez wore a sophisticated design in metallic colors and with geometric shapes. A long dress that enhances the best attributes of your figure. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ximena Navarrete looked stunning in a suit of two-color that combines the shine of the sequins. Then used a clingy black dress with a plunging neckline in the back. (Photo: Getty Images)

Blanca Soto dazzled us with a layout of horizontal lines. A long dress of sequins, fitted to the body, in colors blue and gold color. (Photo: Getty Images)

Miss Universe, Gabriela Isler, she wore a blue dress with glitter and then a design with nude slit in the leg. (Photo: EFE/Getty Images)

