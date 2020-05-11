Cara Delevingne and Ahsley Benson have broken their relationship | News

In August of 2018 Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were photographed kissing at the Heathrow airport in London. Soon they became the perfect couple to make visible the relations lesbian. It was in June of 2019 when the model confirmed the relationship in an official way.

They chose the moment to make public his story. It was for the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the revolution of Stonewall in New York, the riots that gave rise to the celebration of the Pride Lgbti.

Last August, even, there were rumors that they had been married in Vegas with an Elvis impersonator Presley officiating the ceremony, very hollywood everything. The case is that in the last year have shared a lot of images that evidenced the love that they were.

But, it seems that your love has come to its end. A source for People confirmed that the couple broke up in April, and that, in the last few weeks, the model has taken refuge in friends as Margaret Qualley and your sister Rainey Qualley or Kaia Gerber.

They say that this pandemic is going to be responsible for a baby boom because of all the time you are spending together couples from living locked in. But, while some are consolidating relationships, others are finalizingas in the case of this model, and actress.

The Lgbti community loses one of its referents that has done so much for making visible and normalizing the relations between women. For the moment, no declarations have been made public.

Before their relationship, the Face had gone out with the singer St Vincent and Ashley, with a business partner Justin Bieber. It seemed that they had found their soul mate when they first started out together, but they have not lasted more than two years.

YOU THE NEW APP OF LOS40! ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR ANDROID AND IOS. I GET IT ALREADY!