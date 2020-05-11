Camila Mendes Instagram: actress Riverdale Netflix dances to the tune of Aserejé song The Ketchup and surprised their followers in Insta | Photo and video | USA | Entertainment

The american actress Camila Mendes shocked its almost 22 million followers on Instagram after dancing to the rhythm of the well-known song of the group ‘Las Ketchup’: Aserejé. The fun clip would have been recorded on the set of the new season of the series that stars, Riverdale.

In the recording you can see the Hollywood star along with his colleague Mishel her father, who is in charge of sharing time on the social platform.

If it is any of his followers still doubted the talent of Camille to the dance, now you have a reason for not doing so. In the pictures you can see the young artist and his companion to dominate the dance floor with the well-known steps of the song that became a hit in the year 2002.

Fans of the actress on Instagram, quickly spread the video.

Who is Camila Mendes?

Is an american actress of brazilian origin who currently stars in the series of CW, Riverdale, drama production to adolescents inspired by the popular comic book Archie and that is also present on the platform Netflix. In the television program plays Veronica Lodge, and thanks to his interpretation of this character has been nominated for various awards.

Camila Mendes she was born in Virginia of parents are brazilian and from a very small showed attraction to the action, being part of different works in their schools. His mother, Gisele, when she noticed his talent, he switched to a school with a better theater program.