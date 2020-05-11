Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes disobey the quarantine for romantic date

Camila Hair and Shawn Mendes they are caught on a romantic stroll through the streets of Miami, in full quarantine coronavirus in the united States and the rest of the world.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in Miami



In social networks have begun to circulate photos of Camila Hair with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes both ignoring the current cuarentento on more than one occasion.

Since several days ago, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have come out to stroll the streets of Miami, many times in casual outfits and enjoying a coffee or some other beverage.

The photographs and videos of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were taken by the various paparazzi that follow one of the couples of the show business world of the time.

Unlike other countries, the united States has not yet implemented a mandatory quarantine or other severe measures of prevention, so that people like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes can still get out of their homes with freedom, but with risk of contamination and spread COVID – 19.

Does Camila Cabello not afraid of the coronavirus?

Although Camila Cabello have broken on more than one occasion the quarantine of thousands of people in your country are following in their social networks, has asked his fans to stay home to avoid spreading the COVID – 19.

Camila Cabello of 23 years of age, has reminded his fans that they should not leave the house unless it is totally essential or an emergency as well as follow the hygiene recommendations of the experts.

In addition, Camila Cabello have decided to postpone their Romance World Tour due to the pandemic coronavirus, and as part of the prevention measures.

“We cannot start the rehearsals without putting people at risk and with all of this in the air, with no real end in sight, I feel that this is the most responsible.”