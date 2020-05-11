By this detail, the exsuegra of Kris Jenner still can’t forgive

“Made him look like a weak man and mumbo-jumbo. I do not care to recognize that it was not a huge fan of that program: there was no kind of argument and never understand why he was so successful. I guess I still have it,” said Esther in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Esther Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner

(Getty Images.)



“When your little one becomes a celebrity to a global level, as a mother, you find it very difficult to see you typecast in that way. For me it is not a celebrity, is my child. It is very complicated, but in the end I am just like any other mother, and I want my children.”