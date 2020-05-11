‘Buffy vampire slayer’ featured Dolly Parton as producer, a “secret” that has amazed the fans

“Oh, wait a minute! But that Dolly Parton was a producer not an accredited ‘Buffy vampire slayer’!???”, but shouting a little bit more reads the tweet that has made the jump the hare for many fans of the legendary series of the late 90’s, a few followers who had no idea of the participation of the well-known singer and songwriter in a fiction which has not ceased to grow with the years.

HOLD EVERYTHING. DOLLY PARTON WAS AN UNCREDITED PRODUCER ON BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER?! pic.twitter.com/UNrscgM9xb ? Ryan Nelson (@RyanJohnNelson) August 4, 2015

‘Buffy vampire slayer’ came the thread of a not-so-successful film called ‘Buffy, the vampire slayer’, which featured Kristy Swanson as the main character. As reflected in Metro, after this unfortunate start on the big screen, Gail Berman, filmmaker who is credited as executive producer of the series, they put hands to the work. Berman was the one that was launched to convince Joss Whedon to adapt the script to the tv and the rest is history.

But then, where does that fit Dolly Parton into all of this? Well, it turns out that the artist who signed ‘Jolene’, ‘9 to 5’, or ‘I Will Always Love You’, it was part of the production Sandallor Entertainment, a company that is in charge of the production of the original tape and was founded by Gallin and Parton in the mid 80’s. So although his name is not mentioned and therefore not part of the official credits of the series, the famous country singer would have produced this fiction vampire headed by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Whiter than a vampire

So there has been a lot of fans to discover the curiosity, and petrified with all the blood in the feet. And is that this is the typical “secret” that makes the followers alucinen as they celebrate the discovery. “First writes ‘I Will Always Love You’ and then I learn that she was the producer of ‘Buffy vampire slayer’, the best series of all time? Dolly not only has talent, it’s very cool!“ensures a tuitera while another ensures “losing your cool” in the face of such news. Since then when we thought that Parton could not seem more talented us agency the merit of one of fictions most beloved of the small screen, it’s been beast entertainment!

JUST FOUND DOLLY PARTON WAS AN EXECUTIVE PRODUCER FOR BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER & I THINK IVE LOST ALL MY CHILL ? modd (@m0ddys) October 19, 2016