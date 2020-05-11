Bong uses the classic to celebrate her triumph: drink until the dawn

If something is repeated Bong Joon Ho each time they took the stage to receive each one of the 4 golden statuettes that leads to South korea it is planned to celebrate by drinking. And if something met the director who made history by winning for the first time the Oscar to the Best film with a film entirely shot in another language once the lights went off in the Dolby theater, it was precisely that.

Bong passed first by the Dance of the Governors, the traditional feast organized by the Academy

Hollywood in the same complex, where was held the gala. There she waited patiently for him to put his statuettes, plaques with his name while he was sipping a few drinks. From there he departed for the feast, the most prestigious of the night, the Vanity Fairin the newly built Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, where is also was able to see Brad Pitt celebrating the holiday together Kanye West and Kim Kardashianthe ascending Margaret Qualley and Geena Davis, who thanked from the stage, having given his first opportunity in Thelma and Louise .













At that same celebration attended by many of those who had passed through the stage of the Dolby hours before, after the appropriate change of dress, although they also joined many other celebrities who had come out of the house just to go to the feasts, such as Tom Ford, Ryan Murphy, Jon Hamm, or Adam Sandler.

Pedro Almodóvar rested in a corner, conversing with Antonio Banderas. Perhaps they spoke of how the triumph of Parasites gave it another magnitude to the step of Pain and glory for the Oscar, without any possibility of facing the masterpiece of the Korean. Neon, the relatively new company in October of 2018 bought the rights to the film from Bong to distribute it in the united States without imagining that it would win all of this from your presentation months later in Cannes, had decided to make their own party to celebrate the nomination and perhaps the Oscar that would be as Best foreign film. For which he rented the two floors of the exclusive club Soho House in West Hollywood.

Just be aware of the overwhelming triumph of the film, the appointment of the Neon became the one that everyone in the city had to go. Once the club was filled with around 10 of the night, in the garage of the building formed a queue of more than 300 people that did not move. One of the organizers explained with despair that they could not have imagined that that would be the night of Parasites . So he apologized to the guests, in tuxedo and gala, who listened without any intention of moving from their sites. Even though they had to wait a good while, finally went all.









Bong came to his party about two in the morning, accompanied by his huge entourage, to enjoy Korean food and drinks, without solution of continuity, enabled him to fulfil his announced desire: to drink until dawn.







